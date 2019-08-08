Home States Karnataka

After floods, Belagavi student asks Karnataka CM to provide new textbooks

Seema Ingali studying CA first year taking shelter at a rehabilitation centre set up at Ram cinema theatre in Sankeshwar said that she had lost her textbooks in the floodwater of Hiranyakeshi river.

Published: 08th August 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yadiyurappa interacting with the flood victims at rehabilitation centre in Belagavi and Sankeshwar.

CM BS Yadiyurappa interacting with the flood victims at rehabilitation centre in Belagavi and Sankeshwar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A flood victim surprised everybody with her demand for textbooks to study from chief minister BS Yediyurappa at the rehabilitation centre established at Sankeshwar town of Hukkeri taluk on Thursday.

Pleasantly surprised by the girl's request, the chief minister promised to provide required textbooks to her by tomorrow evening. 

Student Seema Ingali studying CA first year and presently taking shelter at a rehabilitation centre set up at Ram cinema theatre in Sankeshwar town said that she had lost her textbooks in the flood water of Hiranyakeshi river making it impossible for her to study. 

Speaking to her, Chief minister asked Seema to provide a list of textbooks she requires and directed Deputy commissioner Dr SB Bommanhalli to provide those books to her immediately.

ALSO READ: Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll in Belagavi reaches eight

The flood victims sheltered at rehabilitation centres in different places in district and city were glad to see CM visiting and welcomed him with applause. On seeing BSY, the emotional families, women largely rushed towards him and sought help.

CM interacted with flood victims at Saibhavan in Belagavi city, Ram theatre at Sankeshwar and assured them that food, clothes and blankets will be provided to them immediately. Most of the flood victims asked for houses to be provided to them.

Minister for state railways Suresh Angadi, MLA's Umesh Katti, Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, DC Dr SB Bommanhalli, Northern range IGP HG Suhas and others were present.

Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

