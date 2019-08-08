BJP MP 'regrets' posting derogatory article against actor Prakash Raj, withdraws comments

By PTI

BENGALURU: BJP Lok Sabha member from Mysuru Pratap Simha on Thursday regretted posting derogatory article against south Indian film actor Prakash Raj and withdrew his comments from Twitter and Facebook "unequivocally."

"Dear Prakash Raj, I had posted a derogatory article against you and your family on 2 and 3rd October 2017. However I understand these were unwarranted and hurtful. Therefore, I unequivocally withdraw and regret Twitter and FB posts," Simha tweeted.

Prakash Raj was quick to welcome the gesture and responded on Twitter.

Thank you @mepratap ..I accept your apology... we may have differences with our ideology.. but let us not get Personel and dirty on social media .. as we both are successful individuals in our respective fields .. it’s our responsibility to set good examples.. .. all the best https://t.co/TSr0RF73qa

— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 8, 2019

"Thank you Pratap Simha. I accept your apology. We may have differences with our ideology but let us not get personal and dirty on social media as we both are successful individuals in our respective fields.

It's our responsibility to set good examples."

At a function on October 2, 2017 the actor lashed out at those who "celebrated" the killing of his family friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh. He even had slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning the killing.

Raj had even called Modi an "actor" bigger than him.

"When I see such actors who are acting as though nothing has happened... I have been given five national awards, I feel like returning it to them. They are bigger actors than me," Raj had said at the event.

Raj's statement kicked up a row and the Mysuru MP made personal attacks on social media against his family and his career, following which the actor had filed a defamation case of Re one against Simha.