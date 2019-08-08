Home States Karnataka

Finally, 9 martyrs’ families in three districts get sites  

The Urban Development authorities of three districts have allotted sites to nine martyrs’ families who have been waiting endlessly.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Urban Development authorities of three districts have allotted sites to nine martyrs’ families who have been waiting endlessly. This action follows Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty initiating suo motu proceedings based on a report “Families of martyrs wait endlessly for compensation from state”, in Th e New Indian Express on July 19, 2018. 

While appreciating the steps taken by Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi authorities for allotment of sites to martyrs’ wives or their family members, Justice Shetty has directed the Deputy Commissioners of other districts too to take steps in this regard. According to a status report submitted to the Lokayukta by the Urban Development Department, two applications of martyrs’ families in Kalaburagi, two in Karwar, four in Mysuru, four in Bengaluru Rural, eight in Bengaluru Urban, five in Dharwad and five in Belagavi are pending. 

Except Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural Districts, the Commissioners of Urban development authorities in the remaining five districts had taken steps for allotment of sites. Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority allotted a site measuring 30x40ft to Bharathi, wife of Nayaka Gollalappa Vasan on June 11, 2019; the Mysuru Urban Development Authority allotted four sites, each measuring 30x40 ft, on June 21 to C Nayana, wife of Lieutenant C N Nanjappa, Lakshmi Mali Patil, wife of Subedar Ramesh Patil, Sarvamangala, wife of Sepoy P N Mahesh, and to wounded soldier M L Suresh. 

The Hassan Urban Development Authority took a decision on July 30 to allot sites, each measuring 30x40 ft, to the families of all four martyrs. But Karwar Urban Development Authority said that though two sites had to be allotted to two wounded soldiers, there were no housing layouts in its limits. Those soldiers could apply for sites to Mangaluru authorities or Hubballi-Dharwad, if they desire, it said. Taking note of it, the Lokayukta directed it to communicate to those authorities to allot sites to them.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority had on its agenda allotment of sites to the families of two martyrs at its meeting on July 31, but is yet to take a decision. The Lokayukta said the claimants are the mother and wife of the deceased military persons, who died in action. The officers are required to take immediate action and allot sites, he ordered.  

In Belagavi Urban Development Authority limits, the families of three martyrs and two wounded soldiers are waiting for sites. However, the authority has stated that as there are no sites available, it will allot those in Kanabargi layout, which is being formed. 

The Lokayukta has directed the authorities to issue Khata to the allottees within a month from today (Wednesday), besides sanctioning necessary plans if they want to start construction. 
Director Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, has assured the Lokayukta that he will pursue the matter with the authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp