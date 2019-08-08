Hassan hit by floods, normal life affected  

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Heavy rain, that has been lashing continuously for the past two days, has disrupted normal life in Hassan district. The water level in Hemavathi river near Sakleshpur has crossed the danger mark. Yettinahole, Addahole, Kumaradhara, Kempuhole and Kirehole, tributaries of Hemavathi and Netravati rivers, are also brimming.

KSRTC officials stopped regular schedules in remote areas of Yesaluru and Hettur hoblis due to landslides. Several trees were uprooted and many fell on electric poles in villages. Remote villages of Hettur, Belagodu and Hanbal hoblis of Sakleshpur turned dark due to power cuts in the past two days.

The authority has set up control rooms and help desk at all taluk centres to tackle the situation. The water level at the reservoir stood at 2,900 ft against the maximum level of 2,922 ft on Wednesday.