Rivers continue to rise, holiday for educational institutions     

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOTE: After the Krishna, it’s the Ghataprabha and Malaprabha rivers which are rising in the district, prompting the administration to declare a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges in the region. The incessant rain in the Western Ghats has swollen all tributaries of these two rivers, with a sharp rise in the water level every day. This has submerged at least five villages and leftover 30 partially flooded.

Rahul Melamalagi, a resident of Ranjangi village of Mudhol, told TNIE, “Many families

have moved to their relatives’ homes after the district administration warned them to vacate their houses. Officers told us that the river will continue to flow at the same level for another week, as there is heavy

rainfall in Maharashtra,” said Rahul.

Meanwhile, the Naviluteertha Water Reservoir is discharging more than 25,000 cusecs of water into the Malaprabha, and the district administration has been told to evacuate people dwelling on the banks of the river. If the Malaprabha overflows, it will affect 27 villages of Badami taluk and seven villages of Hungund taluk.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who represents Badami constituency, has direct officials to take necessary precautions to save human lives and livestock, claimed sources. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who conducted an aerial inspection on Monday, will visit the flood-hit areas of Mudhol and Jamkhandi on Thursday.