Home States Karnataka

South remembers Sushma Swaraj, the tall lady of Indian politics

The election results were not surprising, considering Bellary was a Congress bastion, but it surely dented the party with a reduced margin.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

A file photo of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Minister Shobha Karandlaje and MP Shantha at a Varamahalakshmi pooja in Ballari (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BALLARI: After the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, when Sushma Swaraj contested against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the party was able to make inroads into what was a Congress bastion, and subsequently, the party came to power in the state. Sonia won the election with a margin of 56,100 votes. Prior to that election, the party had hardly any presence in the district, barring loyal supporters like Dr Srinivas Murthy.

The election results were not surprising, considering Bellary was a Congress bastion, but it surely dented the party with a reduced margin. Sushma charmed people with her oratory skills and played up ‘Videshi-Swadeshi’ slogans. “She was a tall leader and people started looking towards her. She won hearts by speaking in Kannada. Sonia won and left Ballari, while Sushma lost and continued to remain with Ballari,” said Dr BK Sunder. “She was the one who laid the party’s foundation here.”

Nizamabad

Citizens of Telangana who were once rescued from Middle Eastern countries due to the former minister’s intervention thanked the late leader for her help. During her five-year tenure as the Minister of External Affairs, she rescued hundreds of Telangana natives who were trapped in countries like Saudi Arabia. She used to take cognisance of the SOS tweets put out by city-based activists such as Amjed Ullah Khan, and then direct her officials to do the needful. Speaking to TNIE, Zainab Begum, who was rescued from Saudi Arabia in 2017, said: “I was sure I was going to die there. I cannot thank her enough for rescuing me from there.”

T’PURAM

Sushama Swaraj was extremely popular in the state because of her compassionate intervention to bring back stranded Malayalee nurses from IS territory in Iraq. However, Sushama’s kindness and humane face were clearly visible when she hugged and kissed two HIV-infected children, who are siblings, at Thiruvananthapuram press club in 2003 when she was Union Health and Family Affairs Minister. The children’s grandparents who were looking after them following the death of their parents lacked the means to support them. And with social ostracisation, their plight worsened.

When the media brought this to the notice of the then Chief Minister of Kerala, AK Antony, he met both the children but did not make any commitment. But Sushma agreed to support the children. “The Minister directed the CMD of Hindustan Latex to provide a sum of Rs 15,000 per month for five years for the children,” said Joseph, the company’s PRO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamabad 1999 Lok Sabha elections Sushma Swaraj Congress leader Sonia Gandhi Bellary AK Antony
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp