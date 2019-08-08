Teenager stabs 10-year-old brother

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A teenager allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death at their house at Saraswatipuram 13th Cross, also known as Maraluru Dinner, here on Tuesday night. The accused, who will be attaining 18 years of age in a week, was allegedly addicted to ‘ganja’. After an ordeal, he attempted to drown Kiran (10), a class 6 student of Acharya Vidya Peetha, in a tank inside the bathroom, but in vain. He later went to the kitchen, took a knife and allegedly stabbed the minor. The victim died instantly due to the intensity of the stab, the police informed.

Jayanagara police have arrested the accused and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board which remanded him to the observation home. Ganja peddling was common in the area and the police are yet to ascertain whether the accused was under the influence of the same. According to sources, father of the boys Puttaswamy, a driver with a government department, died of bone cancer in 2015. The family of three was eking out a living with his pension.

The accused had an acquaintance with a notorious gang of boys following which his mother had ignored him as he did not pay heed to her. “Of late, he got jealous of his younger brother who had an affectionate attachment with his mother and eventually killed him in a ‘fit of rage’,” a police officer observed. “He looked disturbed and mentally imbalanced,” he added. A case has been registered and investigation is on.