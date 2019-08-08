Home States Karnataka

Teenager stabs 10-year-old brother

 A teenager allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death at their house at Saraswatipuram 13th Cross, also known as Maraluru Dinner, here on Tuesday night.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A teenager allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death at their house at Saraswatipuram 13th Cross, also known as Maraluru Dinner, here on Tuesday night. The accused, who will be attaining 18 years of age in a week, was allegedly addicted to ‘ganja’. After an ordeal, he attempted to drown Kiran (10), a class 6 student of Acharya Vidya Peetha, in a tank inside the bathroom, but in vain. He later went to the kitchen, took a knife and allegedly stabbed the minor. The victim died instantly due to the intensity of the stab, the police informed.

Jayanagara police have arrested the accused and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board which remanded him to the observation home. Ganja peddling was common in the area and the police are yet to ascertain whether the accused was under the influence of the same. According to sources, father of the boys Puttaswamy, a driver with a government department, died of bone cancer in 2015. The family of three was eking out a living with his pension.

The accused had an acquaintance with a notorious gang of boys following which his mother had ignored him as he did not pay heed to her. “Of late, he got jealous of his younger brother who had an affectionate attachment with his mother and eventually killed him in a ‘fit of rage’,” a police officer observed. “He looked disturbed and mentally imbalanced,” he added. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp