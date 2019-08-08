Home States Karnataka

Woman swept away in Tunga river, man electrocuted

Two people have lost their lives while thousands of agriculture land inundated in water, due to incessant rains slashing the district on Tuesday night and continued to batter on Wednesday too.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A tree fell on the road following heavy showers in Shivamogga on Wednesday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Two people have lost their lives while thousands of agriculture land inundated in water, due to incessant rains slashing the district on Tuesday night and continued to batter on Wednesday too.
With rains battering the district for the fourth day in Shivamogga taluk, the district administration has taken all necessary emergency measures to provide immediate relief to the people. 

A woman was swept away in the overflowing Tunga river in the city on Wednesday. Kote police were on their way to trace out the body of the woman. 

In another incident, a farmer in Chikkamgadi village of Shikaripura taluk died because of electrocution of live wire on Wednesday. Tahshildar has directed Mescom authorities to provide compensation to the family of the farmer.Due to heavy showers, electric poles in five villages of Shikaripura and four villages in Sorab taluk collapsed, disrupting the power supply. 

Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

