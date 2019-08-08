Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa back, cabinet formation after a week 

Kashmir, Sushma’s death changed his schedule; CM will first tour flood-hit state  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will continue to be a one-man-show for at least another week, with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shouldering all responsibilities. With the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday, all discussions on the Karnataka cabinet with party national president Amit Shah were shelved. 

Cutting his New Delhi visit short, Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday late afternoon only to take off to flood-ravaged Belagavi to oversee relief and rescue measures. Yediyurappa, who was scheduled to leave New Delhi only late Wednesday night, hurried back to Karnataka at a time when the opposition has been tearing into his government for leaving a flood-hit state in the lurch. Yediyurappa met a host of Union ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but couldn't meet the man who mattered -- Amit Shah. 

First, the parliamentary debate on the historic abrogation of Article 370 kept Amit Shah away from Yediyurappa, and then came the news of Sushma Swaraj's passing away. Yediyurappa, who was scheduled to meet Shah at noon on Wednesday, visited Swaraj's residence to show solidarity with the family instead. Given the flood situation in the state, he was advised by BJP's central leadership to return to New Delhi after the worst had passed, party leaders suggested. 

Yediyurappa had taken a list of probable ministers and portfolios for the central leadership to choose from. For now, cabinet formation will have to wait for another week. While Yediyurappa and his personal staff returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, other party leaders who had accompanied him, including MLA V Somanna, took a late-evening flight home.Even as Congress continues to mock the lack of a cabinet, almost two weeks after Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, it looks like he will have to seek a fresh appointment with Amit. Shah. 

Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

