Flood fury: Karnataka staring at deluge all over

A flood victim surprised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa when she asked for textbooks at the rehabilitation centre at Sankeshwar town of Hukkeri taluk on Thursday.

An aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of north Karnataka. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NDRF team rescues couple perched on tree

Kabalapur (Belagavi): The flood-ravaged Kabalapur village in Belagavi district celebrated on Thursday as a couple who remained perched on a tree braving incessant rains and floods for the last three days, were evacuated by a 10-member NDRF team on Thursday afternoon. “We had a challenging task but the team was raring to go. We had decided to rescue the couple come what may when we started the exercise. The flow at Bellary nala has been rapid and it becomes tougher to take the boat against the tides. However, the entire team made it possible at last,’’ said, NDRF team leader R Bheemdu, soon after the exercise. On reaching the spot where the couple were fearlessly sitting on a mango tree, Pradeep Kumar Singh and Umesh Kumar, two of NDRF members used ropes from their boats to climb the tree. The two of them held the couple and brought them down into the boat. As soon as the couple were rescued, they were rushed to Belagavi civil hospital in an ambulance.

Girl student asks CM for textbooks
Belagavi: A flood victim surprised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa when she asked for textbooks at the rehabilitation centre at Sankeshwar town of Hukkeri taluk on Thursday. The chief minister promised to provide the textbooks by Friday evening. Seema Ingali, a CA first-year student said that she has lost her textbooks in the floodwaters of Hiranyakeshi river and was unable to study. The CM asked her to provide a list of textbooks and directed Deputy commissioner Dr SB Bommanhalli to give it to her immediately. Minister for state railways Suresh Angadi, MLAs Umesh Katti, Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, DC Dr SB Bommanhalli, Northern range IGP HG Suhas and others were present.

Trian services between M’luru, Bl’uru cancelled
Mangaluru: Train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru in Subrahmanya Ghat section are cancelled till August 11. According to a release, Train Number 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar Express commencing on August, 8, 9 and 10, Train Number 16518/ 16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on August 8, 9, 10 are cancelled. Train Number 16516 Karwar to Yeshvantpur express journey commencing on August 8, 10 and Train Number 16575 Yeshvan tpur to Mangaluru express journey commencing on August 8 an 11 are also cancelled. Similarly, Train Number 16585 Yeshvantpur to Mangaluru express journey commencing on August 8, Train Number 16586 Mangaluru to Yeshvantpur express journey commencing on August 9, Train Number 16576 Mangaluru to Yeshvantpur express journey commencing on August 9 and Train Number 16515 Yeshvantpur to Karwar express journey commencing on August 9 are also cancelled.

