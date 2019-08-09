Home States Karnataka

JDS, BJP spar over appointment to milk union

Amidst flood fury, an otherwise minor appointment to the milk union caused a flutter in the opposition camp.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst flood fury, an otherwise minor appointment to the milk union caused a flutter in the opposition camp. The JDS has tweeted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nominated his relative to the post of member of Milk Producers Union in Mysuru on Monday, which is a minor appointment. They posted the appointment order signed by the officer in the cooperative department, B S Harish, and said Yediyurappa had nominated  S C Ashok, a relative, to this post. The tweet in Kannada questioned his alleged misplaced priorities.

JDS national spokesman Ramesh Babu who raised the issue, said, “There is a serious flood situation in Karnataka, even the cabinet had not been formed, how can they carry out this appointment?’’

Defending the appointment, BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “We in the BJP are not running a family government like the JDS did. Appointment of officers and distribution of seats were all family based in the JDS. But we are not like that, we are a national party.’’

Earlier in the day, the JDS had sarcastically tweeted, “You got a special aircraft arranged for the rebel legislators. But while ordinary people are dying in the floods, you have not got even one helicopter to rescue those marooned.”

On Wednesday, the JDS had taken to social media to criticize the government alleging that the CM is yet to form a cabinet while the state is reeling under floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jds BJP Karnataka
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp