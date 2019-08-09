JDS, BJP spar over appointment to milk union

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst flood fury, an otherwise minor appointment to the milk union caused a flutter in the opposition camp. The JDS has tweeted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nominated his relative to the post of member of Milk Producers Union in Mysuru on Monday, which is a minor appointment. They posted the appointment order signed by the officer in the cooperative department, B S Harish, and said Yediyurappa had nominated S C Ashok, a relative, to this post. The tweet in Kannada questioned his alleged misplaced priorities.

JDS national spokesman Ramesh Babu who raised the issue, said, “There is a serious flood situation in Karnataka, even the cabinet had not been formed, how can they carry out this appointment?’’

Defending the appointment, BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “We in the BJP are not running a family government like the JDS did. Appointment of officers and distribution of seats were all family based in the JDS. But we are not like that, we are a national party.’’

Earlier in the day, the JDS had sarcastically tweeted, “You got a special aircraft arranged for the rebel legislators. But while ordinary people are dying in the floods, you have not got even one helicopter to rescue those marooned.”

On Wednesday, the JDS had taken to social media to criticize the government alleging that the CM is yet to form a cabinet while the state is reeling under floods.