Kabini reservoir fills overnight, floods villages

BEECHANAHALLI (HD KOTE): With Wayanad region and HD Kote receiving heavy downpour in the past 48 hours, Kabini reservoir is brimming with an increase in inflow of one lakh cusecs. This hit normal life from breaching of tanks, inundating bridges, to destroying standing crops.The rain has also hit the tourism industry on Karnataka - Kerala border.

Irrigation department, worried over the sudden rise in inflow has opened all the crest gates of the dam discharging over 90,000 cusecs of water into the Kapila river in the interest of the dam safety.

The downpour and Kapila flowing above danger mark has cut the transportation between HD Kote and Saraguru. The bridge across Bidrahalli and Honganapura has also submerged and the Mysore Milk Union Limited filling unit near saragur and the government school in the area has also been flooded forcing the schools.



Meanwhile, the Taraka dam in HD kote has filled overnight and the irrigation officials have released 9000 cusecs of water with the river recording a flow of 10,000 cusecs from Wednesday night , the Safari at Damanakatte forest between Kerala border and HD kote did not did not have any tourist following heavy rains.