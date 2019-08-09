Home States Karnataka

Kabini reservoir fills overnight, floods villages

The downpour and Kapila flowing above danger mark has cut the transportation between HD Kote and Saraguru. 

Published: 09th August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushes out of the crest gates of Kabini Reservoir in H D Kote taluk on Thursday | Udayashankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BEECHANAHALLI (HD KOTE): With Wayanad  region and HD Kote receiving heavy downpour in the past 48 hours, Kabini reservoir is brimming with an increase in inflow of one lakh cusecs. This hit normal life from breaching of tanks, inundating bridges, to destroying standing crops.The rain has also hit the tourism industry on Karnataka - Kerala border.

Indian Army rescues 250 people including 97-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mudhol

Irrigation department, worried over the sudden rise in inflow has opened all the crest gates of the dam discharging over 90,000 cusecs of water into the Kapila river in the interest of the dam safety.

The downpour and Kapila flowing above danger mark has cut the transportation between HD Kote and Saraguru.  The  bridge across Bidrahalli and Honganapura has also submerged and the Mysore Milk Union Limited filling unit near saragur and the government school in the area has also been flooded forcing the schools.  

Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll in Belagavi reaches eight

Meanwhile, the Taraka dam in HD kote has filled overnight  and the irrigation officials have released 9000 cusecs of water with the river recording a flow of 10,000 cusecs from Wednesday night , the Safari at Damanakatte forest between Kerala border and HD kote did not did not have any tourist following heavy rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabini Karnataka monsoon Heavy rains
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp