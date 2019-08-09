Karnataka rain: Dakshina Kannada DM urges people living near Netravati banks to move to safer places

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district administration has sounded alert to people residing on the banks of Netravati river.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil issued an alert notification in the Friday afternoon. The notification said, "those who are living along the banks of Netravati river from Uppinangadi to Mangaluru should move with their families to safer places."

The DC said a huge amount of water is entering the river which is flowing above the danger level.

The water is flowing at 18.7 meters while the danger level of the river is 18.5 meters, the DC said, adding, officials have been deployed at danger zones along the river banks.

Mangaluru - Bengaluru highway (National Highway 75) is temporarily closed to due to flooding to the tune of 2 to 3 feet has occurred at Udane, Panjila, Valalu and Lavatadka, the district administration said.