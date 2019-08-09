Karnataka rains: Half of Kaiga township cut off, living in darkness

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KADRA, KARWAR: Half of Kaiga township is cut off due to the Kali River flood, and the whole township has plunged into darkness as the power supply has been shut down from Tuesday morning. It has lost connectivity with Karwar.

Life has become tough for residents without basic facilities like drinking water. But the flooding has not hit power production at the Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS), Karnataka’s only nuclear power production station. Some employees at the power plant are working overtime due to the flood situation to ensure the plant’s safety.

Following heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats, Kodasalli and Kadra dams are receiving a huge inflow and the same amount is being released. The floodwater has gushed into the Mallapur township Stage II, located on the river bank.

Following warning of releasing water from Supa dam to the other dams on its downstream, it is suspected that more water can accumulate in Stage II. Hence, the authorities of KAPS are shifting families from Stage II to Stage I.