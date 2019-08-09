Monsoon pounds South: Houses in Hassan develop cracks

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Normal life came to a standstill following continuous rains in Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur, Arkalgud and Hassan taluks in Hassan district. Though 25 houses developed major cracks on Mallaiah Street in Sakleshpur town, the residents were unhurt.

They were shifted to a nearby rehabilitation centre by the taluk authority. Houses and shops on either side of Azad Road and River Street turned into an island due to heavy flooding.

Meanwhile, the road connecting Hanbal and Sakleshpur, Gudanakere and Heggade villages and those connecting hoblis and taluk centres were blocked for some time due to landslides and tree fall. However, officials from PWD and CESCOM rushed to the spots to pave way for traffic.