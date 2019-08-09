Home States Karnataka

Red alert issued in some North Karnataka, coastal districts

Belagavi , Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga to name a few; Hassan issued Orange alert; at least 16 districts out of 30 have been receiving heavy downpour

Published: 09th August 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Clockwise from top: Flood water forced its way through a road cutting it, near HD Kote, Mysuru; flooded houses near Bethri in Kodagu; a building almost submerged in Ghattarga, Kalaburagi; landslides on Giri Road on the way to Mulayangiri on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Disaster Management has issued a Red alert for some districts, especially in North Karnataka and Coastal region. At least 16 districts out of 30 have been receiving heavy downpour for the past couple of days.

The state did not see much rain in the first week of June when the Southwest monsoon started. However, just after over two months, many districts received heavy rain.

Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and other districts are on Red Alert, which means they are receiving more than 204.4 mm of rain. The Orange alert has been issued for Hassan, which is receiving 115 mm to 204.4 mm. Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Haveri and other districts fall under the Yellow category where rainfall is between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll in Belagavi reaches eight

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy said, North Karnataka region is witnessing flood for two reasons — one is heavy downpour and the other is increase in inflow from reservoirs which are close to these districts.

“It is peculiar that a district like Vijayapura is not witnessing heavy rainfall, but it is flooded due to increase in inflow from the Almatti reservoir. Likewise, authorities have released one lakh cusecs of water from Ghataprabha and Malaprabha resrevoirs. This has compounded the flood effect in Belagavi and Bagalkot. These places are put on alert,’’ he said.  

North Karnataka districts which were facing drought last year, witnessed heavy rain this year. This is the highest after 2009 in these districts. The Deputy Commissioners have been told to take care of drinking water, road connectivity and also at relief centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Red alert Karnataka monsoon heavy rain North Karnataka
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp