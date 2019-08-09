Three helicopters added to strengthen rescue forces in Belagavi, 1.45 lakh people evacuated

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: All fourteen taluks of Belagavi district have been ravaged by heavy rains and a huge release of water from Maharashtra. About 323 villages are facing flood situation and 28,103 families have been evacuated and moved to rehabilitation centres according to District Commissioner SB Bommanhalli.

A total of 1,45,368 people from 323 villages and some towns have been evacuated. Similarly, 43,972 cattle have also been moved to safer places and provided with fodder.

About 327 rehabilitation centres have been set up in 14 taluks. All facilities, including food, medical aid, clean water have been provided at these centres where 82,425 people have taken shelter, the DC said.

Three helicopters deployed

Three helicopters of Navy and Air Force have been deployed to aid rescue operations on Thursday evening. Navy and Air Force personnel have rescued 32 people from Hadaginal, Sunnal in Belagavi and Mudhol and Roogi from Bagalkote on August 8 and the operations have continued.

Some villages in Chikkodi taluk have turned into islands with floodwater surrounding the villages.

Food packets and drinking water is being distributed through helicopters to all such villages including Sadalaga, Ingali, Chandur Tek, Yadurwadi and other villages while Belagavi city corporation(BCC) has set rehabilitation centres in the city.