Home States Karnataka

Three helicopters added to strengthen rescue forces in Belagavi, 1.45 lakh people evacuated

A total of 1,45,368 people from 323 villages and some towns have been evacuated. Similarly, 43,972 cattle have also been moved to safer places and provided with fodder.

Published: 09th August 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Airforce soldiers rescuing the stranded villagers. (Photo | EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: All fourteen taluks of Belagavi district have been ravaged by heavy rains and a huge release of water from Maharashtra. About 323 villages are facing flood situation and 28,103 families have been evacuated and moved to rehabilitation centres according to District Commissioner SB Bommanhalli.

A total of 1,45,368 people from 323 villages and some towns have been evacuated. Similarly, 43,972 cattle have also been moved to safer places and provided with fodder.

About 327 rehabilitation centres have been set up in 14 taluks. All facilities, including food, medical aid, clean water have been provided at these centres where 82,425 people have taken shelter, the DC said. 

Three helicopters deployed 

Three helicopters of Navy and Air Force have been deployed to aid rescue operations on Thursday evening.  Navy and Air Force personnel have rescued 32 people from Hadaginal, Sunnal in Belagavi and Mudhol and Roogi from Bagalkote on August 8 and the operations have continued.

Some villages in Chikkodi taluk have turned into islands with floodwater surrounding the villages.  

Food packets and drinking water is being distributed through helicopters to all such villages including Sadalaga, Ingali, Chandur Tek, Yadurwadi and other villages while Belagavi city corporation(BCC) has set rehabilitation centres in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SB Bommanhalli Belagavi district Air Force Indian Navy Rain Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp