Two feared dead in Kodagu landslide

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two people are feared dead and five others are still stuck under the debris of a massive landslide at Korangala village near Bhagamandala.

Officials from the district administration have confirmed that rescue operations are on.

One of the family members contacted a relative identified as Kalana Ravi. However, the connection broke instantly due to erratic network.

SP Suman Pannekar said that the deaths can be confirmed only after the conclusion of the search operation.

Meanwhile, locals and police are participating in the rescue operations.

The village is located near Bhagamandala, which has completely inundated. One has to take a boat from Bhagamandala to reach the spot as the village has turned into an island. Bhagamandala has received 400 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.