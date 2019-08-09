Villages in Kodagu cut-off, Bengaluru braces for rain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MADIKERI: Many villages across Kodagu district have been cut off with both the Cauvery and Lakshmana Theertha rivers in spate owing to continuous heavy rain.

Gonikoppal town has lost connectivity to Madikeri and Ponnampet as all major roads are underwater. Areas in Ponnampet too have been submerged. The Cauvery river is in spate at Bethri and Napoklu too has been cut off. In Kushalnagar, two residential areas were flooded due to release of water from the Harangi dam.

Bengaluru too witnessed a steady shower in the afternoon, recording 21 mm of rainfall by evening. This affected movement of traffic in many parts of the city. The Met department has forecast that rain will continue in the city for the next two days.

The South Western Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of 18 trains due to water-logging on tracks. Several trains are also delayed, SWR said.

Kabini in spate, areas downstream inundated

Mysuru: With Wayanad in Kerala and HD Kote in Karnataka receiving heavy rain, Kabini reservoir is brimming. As on Thursday evening, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2,282 feet as against the maximum of 2,284 feet. Several low-lying villages in the downstream have been inundated. The inflow into the reservoir crossed the 1 lakh cusecs mark.