Will hold talks with Maharashtra CM on Koyna, says BSY

The CM said reports in some section of the media about the backwater from Almatti dam and Narayanpur dam causing floods in Maharashtra are not true.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:14 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa meets flood-hit victims at Ankali, Belagavi | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BAGALKOTE: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited several flood-hit areas in Belagavi and Bagalkote districts and assured people that rescue and rehabilitation works were the top priority of the government.

He said he will soon discuss with his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis and attempt to find a solution to avoid the calamity, the release of excess Koyna dam water by the neighbouring state,  in the coming years. He, however, did not comment if the state government would enter into a water-sharing agreement with Maharashtra as proposed by Fadnavis last year. “I will discuss with the Maharashtra CM about problems caused due to release of water from reservoirs in both states,” he said at a meeting held with the elected representatives and officers in Chikkodi.

Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll in Belagavi reaches eight

“There is requirement to bring coordination between both the states over releasing water during heavy rains. A high- level meeting should be held in this regard,” he said.

The CM said reports in some section of the media about the backwater from Almatti dam and Narayanpur dam causing floods in Maharashtra are not true.

