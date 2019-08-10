Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru advocate found dead inside car in Chikkamagaluru

Basheer’s body was handed over to the parents on Friday and they brought his mortal remains to Bengaluru the city to conduct final rites.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHIKKAMAGALURU: A noted legal scholar and advocate who was also a winner of the Infosys Science Foundation prize, was found dead inside his locked car at an isolated area of Baba Budanagiri (BB) Hills near Chikkamagalur on Thursday. After his family members in Bengaluru were unable to reach Shamnad Basheer for three days, they filed a missing persons complaint with the police.
Although, police initially suspected foul play,  they ruled it out on Friday saying that he died due to asphyxiation. Postmortem reports revealed that he died of suffocation since the car was locked from inside. Burns were found on his body, as the engine and heater were on.

His family members, too, admitted to the police that the 43-year-old, an alumnus of the National Law School of India University and Oxford University, was suffering from “severe health issues”.
A family member has reportedly told the police that they do not have any suspicions about Basheer’s death. He left Bengaluru a week ago and was staying at a hotel. Since he was not reachable the family had approached Chikkamagalaru police to file a missing persons case.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey said Basheer lost touch with his family on August 3 and his brother lodged a complaint in this regard on Thursday.After a day-long search on Thursday, his body was traced by the police inside his car, which was locked from the inside. Basheer was from Kerala but settled in Bengaluru.

When asked about why he was in Chikkamagaluru, Harish Pandey said that he often visited the district to 'meditate'

