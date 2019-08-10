Karnataka floods: Central Govt ready to help flood-hit Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has stated that the Central government is prepared to help flood-hit Karnataka to take up rescue and relief measures.

After visiting rain-hit areas and rehabilitation centres in the city on Friday, Joshi told reporters that the Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring the impact of the flood in the state and, relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to visit flood-hit areas and submit a report.

The minister said, “Already, ten teams of NDRF have been pressed for rescue operations across the flood-hit districts of North Karnataka. The state government has requested for five more teams. So, he has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and cabinet secretary in this regard.”

‘File plaint against HDMC staff’

Joshi expressed deep anguish over the construction of houses and commercial complexes that encroach the nala (rainwater stream) and order HDMC authorities to remove encroachments mercilessly.Visiting areas that were devastated by the flooding of Unkal Lake here on Friday, Joshi asked the officials to lodge criminal complaint against those HDMC staff who gave permission to build such illegal structures.