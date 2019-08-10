Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Estimated loss stands at Rs 5,000 crore, says CM BSY

BSY to people: Contribute generously to CM Relief Fund

Published: 10th August 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa conducted aerial survey in the flood hit areas across Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha river in Bagalkot here on Friday.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

MUDHOL/BAGALKOT: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who conducted an aerial survey of some flood-hit areas on Friday said that currently the loss is estimated at around Rs 5,000 crore. He said the Centre has promised funds and assured the state of sending armymen and helicopters to rescue people.

Karnataka floods: Death toll now 12; HD Deve Gowda urges PM Modi for national disaster status

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken to me over phone on Thursday night and I apprised them of the flood situation in the state,” he told mediapersons. He said that his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis too spoke to him over phone and assured him all cooperation. “We also spoke about water management and he assured me that soon both states will thrash out all issues related to water,” he said.

The CM appealed to the people to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s  Relief Fund account. Currently, in less than 24 hours, the fund has received over Rs 20 crore. Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has given Rs 10 crore and Nirani Group of Industries promised Rs 1 crore.

The state government has released Rs 100 crore as flood relief. An additional Rs 10 crore has been given to the district administration of Bagalkot as the district is one of the worst affected, he said. Yediyurappa promised the people of Vijayapura and Bagalkot that he would complete the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) before his tenure ends as Chief Minister.

Manipal students rescued from Badami
Mangaluru: Around 40 students of Manipal University in Udupi who went on a trip to Badami, were rescued at Hosur bridge over the Malaprabha river, in Badami taluk in Bagalkot district. The students went on the trip despite the Indian Meteorological Department clamping a red alert in many districts of Karnataka following incessant rain. The students were stranded near the bridge when the water level started rising. According to a victim who is now at a shelter, they started out in a bus from Bengaluru and reached the bridge on Friday morning. However, she refused to divulge as to when they left Udupi on the tour. The girls were rescued after they reached out to the authorities for help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Karnataka floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp