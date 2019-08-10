Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Nanjangud turns into island, relief centres set up in HD Kote, Hunsur

Discharge of 1.3 lakh cusecs of water from the Kabini, Taraka and Nugu reservoirs has inundated the temple town of Nanjangud which resembled an island on Friday.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Srikanteshwara temple was surrounded by floodwaters in Nanjangud on Friday. (Udayshankara S | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Discharge of 1.3 lakh cusecs of water from the Kabini, Taraka and Nugu reservoirs has inundated the temple town of Nanjangud which resembled an island on Friday. Most of the prominent temples, including the famous Srikanteshwara temple, were flooded. With Friday being the Varamahalakshmi festival, most of the devotees were left disappointed as they could not reach the temples.

Karnataka floods: Death toll now 12; HD Deve Gowda urges PM Modi for national disaster status

Meanwhile, a person was killed at Veeranahosahalli in a house collapse. The water discharge from the dams also submerged a dozen bridges and also cut off several villages in H D Kote taluk. Vehicular movement on the Mysuru-Calicut Road and Nanjangud Bypass was affected owing to waterlogging. Police personnel diverted vehicles on Nanjangud Raod via Kadakola  Industrial area and were let to enter the temple town through Basavanapura. However, with water level rising throughout the day, police personnel stopped the vehicles on the highway for a while.

Commuters plying to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu and Calicut in Kerala were the worst hit as they had no other alternative roads to reach their destinations.

However, several vehicles used the T Narsipur route to reach Chamarajanagar and then to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, overnight rains which continued on Friday morning hit normalcy in the district. There are reports of over 150 houses being partially collapsed in the district.

Standing crops in hundreds of acres in Hunsur, Periyapatna, H D Kote and Nanjangud taluks have been affected.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar held a meeting with the officials concerned and directed them to take precautionary measures, including setting up of relief centres. 

HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu and former minister M Shivanna visited the affected places. The district administration has opened ganji kendras and relief centres in Bavali, D B Kuppe, H D Kote, N Belthur, and Machur in HD Kote taluk and also one each in Hunsur and Nanjangud taluks.

Meanwhile, cops had a tough time in preventing youths from taking selfies near the three-century-old Kabini bridge in Nanjangud. The administration moved people from low-lying areas to Girija Kalyana Mantapa in Nanjangud.

Meanwhile, there will be no drinking water supply to Hunsur town as water from the Lakshmanatheerta river has entered the pump houses. Also, graveyards remain to be flooded for the last four days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Karnataka Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp