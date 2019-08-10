Karnataka rains: 105 crore worth properties damaged in Hassan, BJP leader says no fund crunch

By Express News Service

Expressing satisfaction over measures being taken to tackle flood situation in the district former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa who led the flood inspection team, said that there is no fund crunch to tackle the flood situation and sufficient funds will be released on time.

Speaking to the reporters after chairing the review meeting he said that the government will release additional grants of Rs 5 crore.

He said that the centre also has released Rs 128 crore for relief operations in Karnataka. He also asked the deputy commissioner and senior officials to coordinate with each other while tackling the situation,.

Former minister V Somanna said that steps will be taken to distribute five thousand food kits to rescued families in Sakleshpur and Ramanathapura in Arkalgud taluk.

He refused to comment on cabinet reshuffle and said government priority is to tackle the flood situation. CM BSY and Hicommand look into it he added.

105 crore Damage

A preliminary report says Rs 105 crore worth public and private properties damaged due to heavy rain in the Hassan district. Assets worth Rs 82.68 crore attached PRED, Agriculture Rs 17.25 crore, PWD 10.42 crore, Horticulture Rs 7.61. District Urban Development Cell (DUDC) Rs 12.31 crore including 1820 KM roads and school buildings were destroyed due to heavy rain.

The rescue operation team so for has rescued 130 families and has shifted them to temporary Rehabilitation centres. Eight rehabilitation centres set up in Sakleshpur and Ramanathapura for the purpose.