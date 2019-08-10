Karnataka rains: Trains to Bengaluru, Kerala suspended due to landslides, flooding

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Train connectivity from Mangaluru towards Kerala was suspended after flooding was reported in several sections towards Palakkad Division on Friday, while train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been cancelled till August 11 due to landslides in the ghat section.

Only the Konkan route is open to Mangaluru.

According to a statement from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway, due to flooding in the Palakkad-Ottappalam, Shoranur-Kuttipuram and Ferok-Kallayi sections of the division, trains have been suspended on these sections from 12.45pm Friday. A landslip was also reported at Karakkad, near Shoranur.

Due to this, train traffic was affected in the Palakkad-Ernakulam, Palakkad-Shoranur and Shoranur-Kozhikode sections. Train 16603 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Maveli Express, Train 22207 Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Bi-Weekly Express, Train 12601 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Mail Express were cancelled. Train 12602 Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail, which left Mangaluru on Thursday, was partially cancelled between Shoranur and Chennai, the release said.

Altogether, 40 trains running via Shoranur section were cancelled or partially cancelled. Railway sources at Mangaluru Central said they despatched only one train, a Mangaluru-Kannur passenger by Friday evening, and are likely to operate another passenger train towards Calicut on Saturday morning. Based on the flood situation, train operations may be decided on Saturday, they said.

A Southern Railway press release said that as a special case, the Railways has decided to permit the issue of TDRs at any station to claim the refund.

Trains cancelled in Konkan section

Due to floods in Kerala, Konkan railway announced that certain trains have been cancelled in the section. Train 12617 Mangala Lakshadweep Express running from Ernakulam to H Nizamuddin, Train 16346 Nethravati Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kurla, Train 19331 Indore Express running from Kochuveli to Indore, Train 22659 Dehradun Express from Kochuveli to Dehradun and Train 17311 Chennai to Vasco da Gama were cancelled on Friday.

Meanwhile, some trains were delayed. Train 12626 Mathsyagandha Express from Mangaluru Central which was to leave by 12.55pm, left at 2.25pm. Train 12134 Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express is also running late, Konkan Railway sources said.

Landslide blocks track near Kanivehally

Passenger trains bound for Shivamogga and Yeswanthpur were cancelled on Friday morning as boulders and loose soil had fallen on the tracks near Kanivehally in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday. Railway officials arrived at the site and took steps to clear the debris.

The Hirekolale tank, the source of drinking water supply to six wards in the city, is full and water is flowing over the sluice bund.

Damage due to rain in the district has been estimated at Rs 5.46 crore. The district administration has identified 71 vulnerable sensitive places and preventive measures are put in place in these areas.

HIGHWAY BLOCKED

The Bengaluru–Mangaluru NH-75 was blocked for hours following a landslide near Doddatapple village on Friday. Officials attached to the Public Works Department, Revenue and Forest departments have been making an effort to clear the highway.

Traffic was diverted via Holenarasipur-Kushalanagar-Madikeri to reach parts of Dakshina Kannada. However, traffic on NH-75 is likely to resume, officials said.

Suspension of vehicular traffic along Charmady Ghat road from Kottigehara is likely to continue for some more days.