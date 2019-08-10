Normalcy hit as rain, flood unabated in Uttara Kannada

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: With every passing day, the life of flood-affected residents in the Kali and Gangavali river basins continues to worsen. The situation continues to remain grim in Karwar, Ankola and Yellapur taluks.

On Friday, Ramanaguli hanging bridge across the Gangavali river was washed away in floods. Bedti river, which is overflowing, has cut off Sirsi-Yellapur Road. Many villages in Ankola taluk have turned into islands as they are surrounded by floodwater.

A Navy helicopter loaded with relief material took off from INS Vikramaditya anchored at INS Kadamba Naval Base, Karwar. But, the chopper had to return base owing to the inclement weather. Ankola police and local fishermen are trying their best to reach out to affected villages to supply food items.

With rainfall increasing in Western Ghats, the district administration has asked for an NDRF team, which is on its way to Karwar from Mangaluru.So far, 105 villages in Uttara Kannada have been badly affected in the heavy rains that has been lashing the district for the last six days.

More than 11,220 people have been shifted to 93 rehabilitation centres in Karwar, Ankola, Honnavar, Kumta, Yellapur and other taluks. Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K said, the flood situation is under control and no need of becoming panic. He has requested NDRF team which will come Karwar on Friday night. The district administration has taken all measures to handle the flood situation. Also, 26 bridges have been submerged and 23 roads, have been hit.