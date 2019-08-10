Home States Karnataka

Train connectivity from Mangaluru towards Kerala suspended

Trains towards Konkan are still running but with delay. Train Number 12626 Madsyagandha Express from Mangaluru Central which was to leave by 12.55 pm, left late at 2.25 pm.

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Arockiaraj Mathichetty
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Train connectivity from Mangaluru towards Kerala was suspended after flooding was reported in the train sections towards Palakkad Division on Friday.

According to a statement from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway, due to Flooding reported between Palakkad - Ottappalam, Shoranur - Kuttipuram and Ferok – Kallayi sections of Palghat Division, track suspended on these sections from 12.45 noon of Friday.

Minor Landslides also have been reported at Karakkad, near Shoranur.

In view of this, Train traffic has been affected in Palakkad - Ernakulam, Palakkad - Shoranur and Shoranur - Kozhikode sections. Train Number 16603 Mangaluru Central - Chennai Central Maveli Express, Train Number 22207 Chennai Central -Thiruvananthapuram Bi-Weekly Express, Train Number 12601 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G. Ramachandran Central Mail Express are all cancelled for Friday.

The service of Train Number 12602 Mangaluru Central – MGR Chennai Central Mail which left Mangalore on Thursday, is partially cancelled between Shoranur and Chennai, the release observed. Meanwhile, South Western Railway had announced earlier that train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru are cancelled till August 11.

Trains towards Konkan are still running but with a delay. Train Number 12626 Madsyagandha Express from Mangaluru Central which was to leave by 12.55 pm, left late at 2.25 pm. Meanwhile, Train Number 12134 Mangaluru Junction – Mumbai CSMT Express is also running late, Konkan railway sources said.

