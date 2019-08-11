Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Raichur district goes missing from government’s relief list

Meanwhile, the government has issued a separate order on Saturday declaring 80 taluks of Karnataka, including 8 taluks of Hyderabad-Karnataka region as flood hit taluks.

Helicopters were pressed into service in Kalaburagi district to evacuate people on Saturday. | Express Photo Services

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Though Karnataka government has released a grant of Rs 100 crore to take up flood relief works in 14 districts of Karnataka, it has forgotten to add Raichur district in the list of districts as per National Disaster Response Force/ State Disaster Response Force norms.

The government has released highest amount of Rs 25 crore to Belagavi district, Rs 10 crore each to Bagalkot and Uttara Kannada districts, and Rs 5 crore each to Vijayapura, Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hasan, Dharwad, Gadag and Kalaburagi districts.

It is Raichur district which faced floods prior to other districts of North Karnataka.

It has suffered more crop loss and property loss. People had to leave their homes for over three days as water surrounded their villages. The situation is more grave in Raichur district that Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts.

The Chief Minister himself has visited flood-hit areas of Raichur district a few days back and conducted an aerial survey. Though this is the case, it is not known why the name of Raichur district did not figure in the list.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a separate order on Saturday declaring 80 taluks of Karnataka, including 8 taluks of Hyderabad-Karnataka region as flood-hit taluks. In the list, three taluks of Raichur district (Raichur, Lingasugur and Deveduga) have been identified.

Shahpur, Shorapur and Yadgir of Yadgir district and Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks of Kalaburagi districts were also tagged in the list of flood-hit taluks.  

In the order of declaring 80 taluks of 17 districts as flood-affected, the government has asked the district administrations of the concerned districts to take up relief works as per the guidelines of NDRF/SDRF in the flood-affected taluks. 

