Rescuers unable to return due to heavy floods in Raichur

RAICHUR: A team of officials which went to shift the villagers of Karadaradoddi of Lingsugur taluk to A Ganji Kendra were not unable to return to Lingsugur as the way in which they crossed the river was closed due to heavy flood on Saturday.

Speaking with Express over phone, Lingsugur Tahasidar Chamaras Patil told that a team of officials led by him and comprising of Executive Officer of Lingsugur Taluk Panchayat Prakash Oddar, Circle Police Inspector Yashavant, PSI Prakash Reddy Block Education Officer Ashok Sindagi went to Karadaragaddi village of Lingsugur taluk to shift the villagers of Karadaragadi to a Ganji Kendra situated at Yalagundi.

Chamaras said that they went to Karadargaddi via Jaladurga way in the boat and convinced the villagers to shift to Ganji Kendra temporarily and shifted them.

After completing the work, when they wanted to come back to Lingsugur, they noticed that they could not come back to Lingsugur was the way closed due to heavy in-flow of water.

As there is no possibility of decrease in the overflow of water, the team has decided to stay with the people in Ganji Kendra opened at Yalagundi village and after the flood recedes, we would come back, Tahasildar said.

Ganji Kendras has been opened at Yaragodi also which is housing 10 families of Omkargaddi and 1 family of Nagaragaddi, Lingsugur Tahasildar said.

The official sources said that due to increasing water level the villagers of Gurjapur were being shifted to Jegarkal school, villagers of Hirerayankumpe to Shavantgal. The villagers of Partapur, Mudagot and Karkihalli would also be shifted at the earliest, sources in the district administration said.



Outflow to Krishna from Narayanpur dam is 617500 cusses and inflow is 620000 cusses at 5.00 P. M. on Saturday. The flow might increase in the evening, sources said.