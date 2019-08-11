Home States Karnataka

Rescuers unable to return due to heavy floods in Raichur

Chamaras said that they went to Karadargaddi via Jaladurga way in the boat and convinced the villagers to shift to Ganji Kendra temporarily and shifted them.

Published: 11th August 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

rescue, boat, floods

Image used for representation | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: A team of officials which went to shift the villagers of Karadaradoddi of Lingsugur taluk to A Ganji Kendra were not unable to return to Lingsugur as the way in which they crossed the river was closed due to heavy flood on Saturday.

Speaking with Express over phone, Lingsugur Tahasidar Chamaras Patil told that a team of officials led by him and comprising of Executive Officer of Lingsugur Taluk Panchayat Prakash Oddar, Circle Police Inspector Yashavant, PSI Prakash Reddy Block Education Officer Ashok Sindagi went to Karadaragaddi village of Lingsugur taluk to shift the villagers of Karadaragadi to a Ganji Kendra situated at Yalagundi.

Chamaras said that they went to Karadargaddi via Jaladurga way in the boat and convinced the villagers to shift to Ganji Kendra temporarily and shifted them.  

After completing the work, when they wanted to come back to Lingsugur, they noticed that they could not come back to Lingsugur was the way closed due to heavy in-flow of water.

As there is no possibility of decrease in the overflow of water, the team has decided to stay with the people in Ganji Kendra opened at Yalagundi village and after the flood recedes, we would come back, Tahasildar said.

ALSO READ | Raichur floods: Choppers to rescue stranded citizens
 
Ganji Kendras has been opened at Yaragodi also which is housing 10 families of Omkargaddi and 1 family of Nagaragaddi, Lingsugur Tahasildar said.

The official sources said that due to increasing water level the villagers of Gurjapur were being shifted to Jegarkal school, villagers of Hirerayankumpe to Shavantgal. The villagers of Partapur, Mudagot and Karkihalli would also be shifted at the earliest, sources in the district administration said.
 
Outflow to Krishna from Narayanpur dam is 617500 cusses and inflow is 620000 cusses at 5.00 P. M. on Saturday. The flow might increase in the evening, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Flood Lingsugur Raichur Raichur Floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp