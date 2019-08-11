Three volunteers on their way home from relief camp killed in Karnataka road accident

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a pick-up truck on Sirsi-Yellapur highway near Balehaddu village in Yellapur taluk on Sunday.

According to Yellapur police, the deceased have been identified as Mahabaleshwar Hegde Soorimane, 55, and his wife Sharadha, 50, of Bhairumbe near Sirsi and truck driver Ravikumar T, 35, of Lakshmipuram in Mysuru. Two others, who were in the truck, suffered injuries and admitted to Yellapur hospital.

The deceased Ravikumar and his friends brought relief materials to distribute flood-affected areas in Yellapur taluk. While returning their native after distributing relief materials, their truck collided with a car.

These couples were heading to Yellapur from Sirsi and the truck was heading to Myrusu from Yellapur. A case has been registered with Yellapur police station.