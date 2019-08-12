B S Yediyurappa to meet Amit Shah on August 16

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has been touring flood-hit areas of the state for the past one week, said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Independence Day in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had earlier called the BJP government weak for not yet forming a cabinet.

During Amit Shah’s tour to flood-hit areas of Belagavi, the CM brought the matter of cabinet expansion to the notice of the Home Minister. Shah has now fixed a meeting and asked Yediyurappa to come to Delhi on August 16 to discuss cabinet expansion.