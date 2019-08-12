Despair rises as Belagavi-Kolhapur link cut for 11 days

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Vehicular movement between Belagavi and Kolhapur in Maharashtra has almost completely stopped after floods damaged National Highway Four 11 days ago. This is causing a lot of difficulties to people of the border district as a number of them regularly commute the stretch, mostly for business.

Policemen have been deployed around the clock to ensure nobody attempts to pass the waterlogged highway. Drivers who refuse to heed to advise, are strictly told off. Arvind Sinha and his family from Nagpur who had been to Hubballi to attend a marriage, could not return to their hometown.

After halting two days in a lodge at Sankeshwar while waiting for things to return to normalcy, the family decided to take the train. He had to leave his car behind in order to travel by train. He rues that he will have to pay a hefty amount when he comes back to collect his car, for he has had to leave it in pay-and-park facility.

Police deployed there said they hear several such stories daily, as people keep coming requesting them to “take a chance at negotiating the damaged road”.