Karnataka farmer drowned in Bhima River, body fished out

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The body of a farmer which was drowned in Bhima River at Kolkur village of Jewargi taluk on Sunday evening was fished out on Monday, police sources said here.

The deceased has been identified as Basanna Dodmani (55).

Sources said that while Basanna went to the Bhima River bank with his cattle, he accidentally fell and drowned to death.

Immediately police, fire fighting force and NDRF team swung into action and commenced search operation and it was stopped at about mid-night due to darkness.

It was commenced on Monday morning and the body was fished out at 11.45 PM.

The body would be handed over to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem, said Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner R. Venkateshkumar.

Jewargi Tahasildar would give Rs. 10000 immediately to the family members of the deceased for conducting final rites of the body and later after getting post-mortem report, the government would pay compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the next to the kin of the deceased, Venkateshkumar said.

This is the first drowning incident in the district due to flood in Bhima River in this year.