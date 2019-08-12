Karnataka floods: 19 foreigners among several stranded on island near Hampi

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Several including 19 foreigners are now stranded on a submerged island near Hampi after a large amount of water released from the Tungabhadra Dam.

On Monday morning a rescue operation was launched by the NDRF team who are currently wading through the gushing river to reach the stranded people.

Virupapura Gaddi is 7-km away from Anegondi while NDRF team has to float through boats in less than half a kilometre in the river.

Rescue efforts are expected to be completed by today evening, say official sources.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunilkumar is rushing to the venue and told Express that water level is slightly receding there.

"There seems to be no risk and rescue operations are expected to conclude by evening," he said.