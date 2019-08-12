Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: ‘I watched helplessly as all my cattle died’

Parangoudar went on to say that his entire family of wife, children and grandchildren had gone missing.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Basangouda

Basangouda Parangoudar gets emotional while recalling the horror he experienced due to the floods at a relief centre in Belagavi | Express

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Flood victims who were airlifted from Amargol of Ron taluk recently have projected a “hopeless situation they have landed in”. “Our survival is useless as the floods washed away all our belongings, and gone with them are our hopes,” one of ten victims rescued by a helicopter from the village and taken to a shelter at Dharmanath Bhavan in Belagavi told TNIE.

Most of the rescued victims are senior citizens. Out of 30 people who had climbed onto the terrace of a building to save themselves from floodwaters, ten were picked up by rescuers and flown out, while the remaining are still waiting to be saved.

With tears in eyes, the rescued victims said that they are “finished” as they are left with “nothing”. All of them are farmers, who were expecting a good yield this year.

One of them, Basangouda Parangoudar, said that he owns ten acres of land and had ten cattle. “My cattle were part of my family and I tried everything possible to save them, but the flood killed them in front of my eyes, even as I stood helplessly watching them drown. They were like my children, but I could not save them,” he said.

Parangoudar went on to say that his entire family of wife, children and grandchildren had gone missing. “I pray they are all safe. I have not been able to contact any of them. I only hope they have taken shelter in one of the relief camps,” he added.

Yallappa Hogar, another rescued victim, said that he wants to be with his family, but does not know where they are. “I am sure they are safe, as I believe in God, who will keep them safe,” he said. Hogar said that the floods had destroyed his house, crops and everything, but not the will to survive. He said he was ready to go back and work hard on his flooded land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Belagavi Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp