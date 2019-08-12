Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Life in the two extremes

As on Sunday, 5,04,802 cusecs of water was being discharged from Almatti and 6,15,443 cusecs from Narayanpur dams.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

people, flood

People watch a rescue operation on the banks of the Krishna in Raichur district | D HEMANTH

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

RAICHUR: From walking miles to fetch water to being completely marooned — the lives of residents of Jegarkal, a tiny village in the Krishna river basin in Raichur, North Karnataka, have swung from one extreme to another in a little over a month. The southwest monsoon was weak in the first two months of the season (June and July), with the deficiency in North Interior Karnataka at a staggering 19% departure from the norm. However, come August, the region has seen an excess of 7% rainfall. Jegarkal was among the 51 villages identified by the state government as flood-prone, after the devastating floods of 2009.

ALSO READ | Karnataka floods: Tussle between Karnataka and Maharashtra takes toll on Krishna basin

The government had chalked out plans to relocate the villagers to safer places, but they did not agree to move — the Krishna basin was fertile and yielded at least four harvests annually. This means, the residents live with crippling cycles of drought and floods. Till last month, the residents of Jegarkal and other villages in the Krishna basin in Raichur district were worried about meeting their daily water needs. But today, the swirling Krishna has turned their lives upside down, forcing them to flee their villages.

“Just a few weeks ago, we would walk miles to fetch water. Sometimes, our children would go on bikes ... today, the same water is our problem. The Krishna has inundated our village and we are living in temporary shelters,” says Savitri, of Jegarkal. Each year, villages in Raichur and Yadgir districts are marooned when the dams gates open up. It’s the same story this year too, just more devastating.

As on Sunday, 5,04,802 cusecs of water was being discharged from Almatti and 6,15,443 cusecs from Narayanpur dams. Ironically, most of these villages are dependent on borewells and tankers for drinking water. With these villages on the “to-be-shifted” list, the government has no plans to solve their water woes. Santosh Kumar, a social activist from Raichur, feels the district administration must ensure that people living in the flood plains are shifted prior to the release of water from the two dams.

“The villagers are not ready to shift. Why will anyone leave their village for a few days of flood? The government must ensure that rehabilitation facilities are set up during the monsoon, after which the villagers can return home,” he adds. Residents of Yapaladinni echo these views.

“Both these villages have been ignored by the government as they are listed for rehabilitation. While some villagers are ready to move, many are not. The government had even given villagers money in 2009, but they never used it for the work it was meant for,” says a villager.

The next few days will be testing times for these villages.

“Raichur is not receiving any rain. The flood is due to a Krishna in spate. This means another cycle of drought in the coming months,” says a villager.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp