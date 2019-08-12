Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Rising Tungabhadra floods Hampi

Many monuments inunThe rains subsided a bit in many parts of the state on Sunday, bringing some respite. dated; more water discharge expected; tourists advised caution

Published: 12th August 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

The stone chariot at Hampi Temple. Hampi is one of the most sought after tourist destinations | Express

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

BALLARI: The rains subsided a bit in many parts of the state on Sunday, bringing some respite. But several dams continued to discharge huge quantum of water. Hampi, a world heritage site, bore the brunt after excess water from the Tungabhadra reservoir was released on Sunday. The archaeological site was the first to be affected as several monuments along the course of the river and on the banks were inundated. Several areas close to the site too have been flooded.

With the Tungabhadra river swelling, monuments like the Purandara Mantapa, the Virupaksha Bazaar and others are now inundated. The flash flood has submerged the Purandara Mantapa completely. The rising river water has also submerged the mantaps where rituals for the dead are conducted. The Saalu Mantapa on Virupaksha Bazaar street, Hampi police station, Ediru Basavanna, Kodandarama temple and the streets of Hampi are water-logged. The police station is being temporarily shifted.

The Kodandarama temple and other places were inundated on Saturday evening itself after 25,000 cusecs of water was released from the reservoir. On Sunday evening, the dam authorities released over 2.25 lakh cusecs of water and more was expected to be released by night. With the water level expected to rise further, the district administration has already instructed people residing close to the river to move to safer places.

The water current is so strong that a Telangana registered car was swept away behind the Virupaksha temple on Sunday afternoon. However, some locals and the driver of the car managed to bring it to the banks.Tourists have been restricted from visiting some places which are waterlogged. 

Looking Ahead
■ North-interior Karnataka will receive scattered light to moderate rains in next 5 days
■ Coastal, Malnad regions likely to receive widespread with moderate rains, isolated places may receive heavy rain for the next 4 days
■ Flood water has started receding in many districts

Freight charges waived
The  Railways has announced waiver of freight charges for transportation of relief materials to flood-hit Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Flood Hampi Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp