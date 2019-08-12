Karnataka floods: Rising Tungabhadra floods Hampi

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The rains subsided a bit in many parts of the state on Sunday, bringing some respite. But several dams continued to discharge huge quantum of water. Hampi, a world heritage site, bore the brunt after excess water from the Tungabhadra reservoir was released on Sunday. The archaeological site was the first to be affected as several monuments along the course of the river and on the banks were inundated. Several areas close to the site too have been flooded.

With the Tungabhadra river swelling, monuments like the Purandara Mantapa, the Virupaksha Bazaar and others are now inundated. The flash flood has submerged the Purandara Mantapa completely. The rising river water has also submerged the mantaps where rituals for the dead are conducted. The Saalu Mantapa on Virupaksha Bazaar street, Hampi police station, Ediru Basavanna, Kodandarama temple and the streets of Hampi are water-logged. The police station is being temporarily shifted.

The Kodandarama temple and other places were inundated on Saturday evening itself after 25,000 cusecs of water was released from the reservoir. On Sunday evening, the dam authorities released over 2.25 lakh cusecs of water and more was expected to be released by night. With the water level expected to rise further, the district administration has already instructed people residing close to the river to move to safer places.

The water current is so strong that a Telangana registered car was swept away behind the Virupaksha temple on Sunday afternoon. However, some locals and the driver of the car managed to bring it to the banks.Tourists have been restricted from visiting some places which are waterlogged.

Looking Ahead

■ North-interior Karnataka will receive scattered light to moderate rains in next 5 days

■ Coastal, Malnad regions likely to receive widespread with moderate rains, isolated places may receive heavy rain for the next 4 days

■ Flood water has started receding in many districts

Freight charges waived

The Railways has announced waiver of freight charges for transportation of relief materials to flood-hit Karnataka.