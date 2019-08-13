Are Karnataka floods a national calamity? No clarity yet from authorities

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the declaration of the floods as a ‘national calamity’ and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa remained mum on the matter, confusion prevailed over the yardstick for such an announcement.

The law is not clear about the magnitude of a disaster to be declared as a “national calamity”.

When similar floods had ravaged Kerala last year, the Centre had stated that it was a “disaster of serious nature” and categorised it as ‘Level 3 of Disaster’ under the National Disaster Management Guidelines.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy said so far 95 taluks are declared flood-affected and the number is the highest in the state so far.

“We are not sure of a national calamity, but assistance has been given by the Revenue Department based on NDRF guidelines,’’ Reddy said.

Now, JDS and Congress leaders are demanding that the BJP government urge the Centre to declare the state floods as a “national calamity”.

But there seems to be no clarity among authorities.

State Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said he is not aware of any specific guidelines to declare a disaster as a national calamity. But the state government is releasing funds as per NDRF guidelines.

“There are specified compensation amounts for (fully) damaged houses, partially damaged houses, death of humans and deaths of livestock, damage to infrastructure. There is a specified amount for each. Based on that, we are releasing funds’’, he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told The New Indian Express that they have left no stone behind in assisting the state government.

“There are five other states which are more or less in a similar situation. We are assisting them too. Assistance does not have to be given only after declaring floods as a “national calamity”. It can be done without it. We will check the norms,’’ Joshi said.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the flood-affected areas and “they will take a call.’’