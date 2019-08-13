ASI to assess damage in flooded Karnataka UNESCO heritage sites 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) found huge quantity of silt accumulated in some sites of Bagalkot’s Aihole, where water has started to recede, officials are now working to assess the situation and restrict visitors’ access to some sites for a while till they are restored.

To ensure that there are no untoward incidents, the ASI and Bagalkot district administration have closed down some sites in Aihole. Boards with ‘Closed for maintenance’ and ‘Inconvenience is regretted’, are already greeting people at some sites.

The ASI officials said wherever water has started to recede, preliminary investigation shows that they have not been damaged. “It is still premature to confirm anything. So, a meeting will be held with the district administration and state government officials to ascertain if some sites can be closed to take up restoration works. We can only close sites on our discretion when there are chances of damage,” a senior ASI official said.