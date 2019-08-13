Home States Karnataka

Hubbali engg students offer custom-made drone for rescue ops

The drone has been developed by a team of final year engineering students from various departments.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The drone developed by students of KLE Technological University to help rescue operations in flood-affected areas, in Hubballi | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A group of engineering students from Hubballi have come forward to help rescue operations in flood-affected areas and have offered services by the drone, that they have developed in the last few months. The drone could be a boon for the flood-affected areas as basic medicines and food packets can be sent to the areas which are otherwise inaccessible for the rescue teams during flash floods. Students from KLE Technological University in Hubballi have made a Disaster Management Drone, which can carry a payload up to 4-5 kg and can travel up to 4 km. 

Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh relief to those who lost houses 

The drone has been developed by a team of final year engineering students from various departments.
Mohammed Ameen, who has been leading the project, said that the first site test of the drone was done near a flood-affected area of Hubballi.

“It was successful and the team members breathed a sigh of relief to see their machine flying and delivering the payload. At present, we are using a payload of 2-3 kg so that we can increase the flight life. The drone can cover about four trips carrying a payload of 3 kg up to 500-1000 metres,” he explained. She said that the university is keen on the project and the success test flight. “In fact the university has assured us funding so that we can build a bigger drone which can carry heavy payload,” she added. 

Another team member Goutam Hedge said that an additional drone with the camera is used for assisting the main drone which carried the payload. “First, the drone with camera will recce the area which needs the payload. Once the area’s information is available, the main drone with payload can be launched,” Goutam explained.

Dr B B Kotturshetter, main guide of the project said that the prototype that has been developed by students could be the best tool for flood rescue and rehab. “The machine can scale difficult terrains and provide relief for the people in need,” he said.

“So far, we have tried sending food parcels through drones. However, using drones in relief is something new. The agencies involved in disaster rescue could take a leaf out of it. It’s the hard work of students which has ensured a quality machine,” said another guide Dr Banapurmath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Hubbali drones
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp