Hubbali engg students offer custom-made drone for rescue ops

HUBBALLI: A group of engineering students from Hubballi have come forward to help rescue operations in flood-affected areas and have offered services by the drone, that they have developed in the last few months. The drone could be a boon for the flood-affected areas as basic medicines and food packets can be sent to the areas which are otherwise inaccessible for the rescue teams during flash floods. Students from KLE Technological University in Hubballi have made a Disaster Management Drone, which can carry a payload up to 4-5 kg and can travel up to 4 km.

The drone has been developed by a team of final year engineering students from various departments.

Mohammed Ameen, who has been leading the project, said that the first site test of the drone was done near a flood-affected area of Hubballi.

“It was successful and the team members breathed a sigh of relief to see their machine flying and delivering the payload. At present, we are using a payload of 2-3 kg so that we can increase the flight life. The drone can cover about four trips carrying a payload of 3 kg up to 500-1000 metres,” he explained. She said that the university is keen on the project and the success test flight. “In fact the university has assured us funding so that we can build a bigger drone which can carry heavy payload,” she added.

Another team member Goutam Hedge said that an additional drone with the camera is used for assisting the main drone which carried the payload. “First, the drone with camera will recce the area which needs the payload. Once the area’s information is available, the main drone with payload can be launched,” Goutam explained.

Dr B B Kotturshetter, main guide of the project said that the prototype that has been developed by students could be the best tool for flood rescue and rehab. “The machine can scale difficult terrains and provide relief for the people in need,” he said.

“So far, we have tried sending food parcels through drones. However, using drones in relief is something new. The agencies involved in disaster rescue could take a leaf out of it. It’s the hard work of students which has ensured a quality machine,” said another guide Dr Banapurmath.