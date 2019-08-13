NH-4 finally opened for heavy vehicles 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The National Highway-4 connecting Belagavi to Kolhapur in Maharashtra, which remained disconnected due to floods at Sankeshwar and Nippani for the past 12 days, was finally opened only for heavy vehicles on Monday morning. The floodwater is still flowing on the highway. Hence, on a trial basis, a military truck was allowed to pass through this stretch.

After confirming on safety, heavy vehicles like buses and trucks were allowed to pass through this highway under strict supervision of police. As there is water up to two feet on the road, cars and other light vehicles are barred from moving on the highway.

According to police, the flood water is receding and only after it is confirmed that the highway is totally safe for cars to pass through, police will allow traffic to flow as normal.