Tribesmen leave their flooded huts to rescue 15

Seven men of the Shillekyata nomadic tribal community who eke out a living by fishing in Netravathi river, did something extraordinary even as their own huts were flooded by the swollen river.

Huts of Shillekyata nomadic tribes at Kadekar in Mangaluru

By Vincent D’Souza 
Express News Service

Responding to an SOS call from the police, they rushed to Adyar and BC Road and rescued 15 people whose houses were flooded. Their gesture has come in for a wide appreciation. 

One of them, Lakshman (30), said he and his friends were busy picking up household items from their marooned huts and shifting them to nearby the Mallikarjuna Temple for safety. It was then one of their community members from Kannur called him over the phone to convey a message from government officials seeking help to rescue people. 

In no time, seven men, aged 30-40 years, left their marooned huts, fishing nets and utensils behind and started off to Adyar. “By then, we had shifted most of our precious belongings and our families including children to the temple. There was some more (items) to be shifted. We thought saving human lives is the most important and did not bother about our other belongings,” Lakshman said. 

They braved rain and the raging river to save men, women and children in Adyar, BC Road and other places with help from locals. “We feel proud to be called for help during such crisis. They seek help from us because we have coracles and know the river. It is our duty to help,” said Shivappa another tribal.

By the time the seven men returned to their tents after saving people, they had a disappointment in store. Their fishing nets, utensils and huts were either damaged or washed away by the floods. After two days of stay at Maratha Bhavan, they returned to the river bank on Monday to build their huts afresh.

