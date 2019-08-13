Yediyurappa says flood losses could hit Rs 40,000 crore, promises special package 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The state government will soon announce a special package to all the flood-hit districts of the state. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced this at the remote village of Hegalatti in Tirthahalli taluk on Tuesday morning after visiting the spot where a landslide devastated more than 30 acres of areca, coconut and banana plantation crops, leaving many farmers in the lurch.

Yediyurappa said the government will ascertain the total loss after compiling losses reported by different departments in the next one week. He directed forest, agriculture and revenue department authorities to take up a comprehensive survey to ascertain total loss. The CM said there was no need for farmers to panic as the government would extend all necessary support for the losses incurred by them.

Answering a question about the situation of the flood-hit areas across the state, Yediyurappa said, "The situation is very bad. As of now, we have estimated a loss to the tune of Rs 35000 to Rs 40000 crore. Once things settle down, the actual loss can be ascertained."

Last Saturday, around 2.30 am, a landslide at a portion of the Devaragudda and Malleshwara hill eroded more than 30 acres of plantation crops like areca, coconut, banana and cashew trees. Eight farmers have lost their standing horticulture crops that were being cultivated for more than 40 years. All these areca, coconut, banana and cashew trees came down with the sliding slush mud and were carried away by the stream running below.

MP B Y Raghavendra, MLCs Ayanur Manjunath and S Rudregowda, senior officers including district incharge secretary Manivannan, deputy commissioner K B Sivakumar and other senior police officers were present.

During his visit to Shivamogga, Yediyurappa said he has asked the deputy commissioner to estimate the total cost for construction of two-bedroom houses on the G+2 model for slum dwellers of Rajiv Gandhi extension as many residents have lost their houses in the recent flood that hit the city.

Talking to media persons after visiting the flood-hit areas in the city on Tuesday, he said he would discuss the issue of construction of houses for the flood victims on G+2 model of declared slum dwellers of Rajiv Gandhi extension.

Further, he visited the Jain Go Shala (a cow shed run by a Jain organisation) located behind the country club. After examining its condition, he assured the release of Rs 5 lakh for upgrading the facilities of the go shala.

Later, he visited a flood relief camp on the premises of the Ramanna Sreshthi park. The CM said more than 35000- 40000 families were affected severely by the flood and the government is committed to rehabilitating all of them. The government would extend monetary help of Rs 5 lakh to the victims towards construction of houses and Rs 1 lakh for partially damaged houses. To repair the damaged roads and bridges, the government would sanction a grant of Rs 50 crore.