Arms licence: Exemption for Kodavas under review

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Captain YK Chethan (retired) from Kodagu questioning the exemption granted by the Government of India to a certain class of people in the district in obtaining licence to possess firearms under Section 3 and 4 of the Indian Arms Act, 1959.

This was after the Centre informed the court that a committee had been constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to review the Arms Act, including notification granting exemption to people of Kodagu.

Taking note of the eight weeks’ time sought by C Shashikantha, Assistant Solicitor General of India, for the Centre to take appropriate decision, a division bench disposed of the petition.

The court said the Ministry of Home Affairs has undertaken serious exercise for the review of notification on December 26, 1966, to give exemption to people of Kodagu. The necessary decision will be taken by the central government in eight weeks after receiving comments from all stakeholders. Accordingly, appropriate decision will be taken by the Government of India within a period of six weeks, it said.