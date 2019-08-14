Congress slams BSY for inept handling of flood situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday lambasted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his “inept handling” of the flood situation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “turning a blind eye to Karnataka.”

“Modi has turned a blind eye to the Mayhem caused by flood fury in Karnataka. The floods have highlighted the unprecedented level of incompetence and ineptitude from BJP and B S Yediyurappa. Does any government exist at all in the state and centre? Such a crass reception to peoples woes is insane (sic),’’ he tweeted.

At a press briefing, he said the Congress party had planned a series of “mega protests” in the constituencies of disqualified MLAs starting with Hoskote. But owing to the flood situation, the party is not going ahead with the plan “for now”. Rao said the Congress will pressure Yediyurappa to get an increased compensation from the Centre.

Rao said Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried out an aerial survey of flood-affected areas, but went back without announcing any relief.He said five teams of Congress leaders will tour flood-hit areas of the state. R V Deshpande will visit Uttara Kannada and Shimoga, H C Mahadevappa Mysore and Kodagu and V S Ugrappa Koppal and Bellary. B L Shankar will visit Hassan and Chickmagalur and Ramnanath Rai Udupi and Dakshin Kannada.