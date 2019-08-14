Home States Karnataka

Humble postman is the GPS here!

Postmen have a good rapport with villagers whom they are in regular touch with.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:57 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: You don’t need a GPS. And there’s no ‘network’ error! The khaki-clad humble postman is out there helping authorities track people in the villages affected by floods in North Karnataka.

The postmen, largely forgotten in this e-age, are helping rescue teams, the district administration and family members know who is missing from their homes, villages or rescue centres.

Postmen have a good rapport with villagers whom they are in regular touch with. They have a well-established contact network with villagers in their jurisdiction and know who stays where. This knowledge is now coming to use to ascertain whether the villagers are safe.

While delivering mails, postmen are helping in identifying people and their locations, Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, told The New Indian Express. He said that so far those rehabilitated have not gone very far from their villages. They have shifted to safer places located at higher altitudes like schools or ganji kendras.

Postmen are also using the window delivery system to contact people. This is also helping them know whether villagers are accessible or not, Lobo said.In places like Belagavi and Gadag where post offices are submerged or have become inaccessible due to slush or poor road condition, the postal department uses this window system. 

Under this, they call up the recipient’s mobile number mentioned on the parcel and ask the person  to come to the nearby post office and collect the parcel. While doing so, also the postmen get to know whether the person is safe and get details of his location. But the problem arises when the recipient is inaccessible or there are network issues. In such cases the postmen are informing people’s details to the administration. Government officials say postmen are the best source of information as they know the panchayat members.

POs too under water
Four post offices in Belagavi and four connecting post offices have submerged in water. Two post offices in Gadag have also been affected because of the floods. Some have become inaccessible because the villages have been washed away.

