Karnataka floods: Belagavi family trapped in submerged house for 9 days

BELAGAVI: Despite the flood situation improving in the affected areas of North Karnataka region on Tuesday, people were still trapped in many areas which remain inaccessible in Belagavi district due to the continued flow of water from Maharashtra dams into Krishna.

On Tuesday, an IAF helicopter air-dropped food packets to a family which remained trapped on a submerged house at Chandurtek, Chikkodi taluk for the past nine days.Chougale family at Chandurtek villager, Chikkodi taluk is caught in their submerged house at Chandurtek for the past nine days. On Tuesday, an IAF helicopter crew was able to locate them waiting desperately for help on the terrace.

According to sources, evacuation of most of the people from affected areas was over on Tuesday as the level of Krishna river in the affected areas was receding.

Even as rains totally subsided on Tuesday, about 10,000 people from flood-hit areas were shifted to gruel centres in Belagavi district in the last 24 hours while another 450 houses collapsed, besides 1,884 getting partially damaged. In all, the about 1.85 lakh people from flood-hit areas of Belagavi are staying in 491 gruel centres.