Karnataka floods: Fear of epidemics outbreak follows

GADAG: With flooding largely over at least for now, there lies the challenge of coping with its aftermath — cleaning of affected houses and possibilities of epidemics.As the water levels are receding in rivers, displaced people are slowly returning to their villages from rehabilitation centres. But flooded areas are stinking and mosquitoes are seen everywhere. As water has stagnated in many villages of Naragund and Ron taluks which were flooded by the overflowing Malaprabha river and the Bennihalla stream, villagers fear outbreak of water-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

The Health Department started spraying of bleaching powder on Tuesday. Officials visited villages to check on the health of individuals. In Naragund taluk, health officials opened medical camps at Konnur, Bhudihal, Surakod, Bhairanahatti, Hirekoppa and Shirol and villagers were given medicines.

Mallesh Kondikoppa of Holehadagali said, “Health officials have camped here checking on the health of everybody and tablets are being given. But our house is surrounded by mud and water and there are many mosquitoes. We are fear outbreak of diseases. We do not have money to go to a big hospital.”

A health official said they are keeping a vigil on “all villagers”. “Some people complained of fever, cold or coughing and medicines are being given to them. There are health officials with a doctor at every medical camp all the time,” the official said.

Dr Ashok Bhagmar and team of Gajendragad visited Menasagi and other flood-affected places. The team consisting of six doctors and 25 medical students treated hundreds of villagers and served food. Their efforts won appreciation from the locals.

Dharwad: Officials of the Health Department are on a mission mode to check any possible outbreak of epidemics in the district. Doctors are creating awareness on taking precautions to stave off diseases. As rains and floods ravaged the district, stagnant water can be found in low-lying areas. District Health Officer Yashwant Amadinkar said the department is sending out messages on how to handle the situation.