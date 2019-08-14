KGF stuntman held over murder

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: The stuntman of Kannada film KGF was arrested in a murder case. Just five days after a charred body was found in a torched car at Nitre near Begur in Gundlupet taluk, police have cracked the mystery.

SP H D Ananda Kumar told media on Tuesday that three people have been arrested for allegedly murdering Rangaswamy (45), who worked as a cluster resource person at a school in Chamarajanagar. The accused are Basavarajeshwari, of Ambedkar Colony, Raghu of Annurkeri and Siddu of Hangala village, all in Gundlupet taluk. Raghu, a stuntman, has worked in about 10 movies, including KGF. He is a friend of the prime accused.

Police said the victim had extra-marital affair with several women, including Basavarajeshwari. He allegedly blackmailed her with private photos. When Raghu came to know about it, he hatched a plot to kill him. The group hacked Rangaswamy to death, put him in a vehicle and set it on fire.